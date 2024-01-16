Scratch House Kitchen and Catering
Classics ( come w/ 2 sides)
- Brisket Dog$9.00
- Pulled Pork
1/2 pound of our slow smoked juicy pork$12.00
- Wings
Our slow smoked juicy chicken wings$8.00+
- Rib tips
Slow smoked classic rib tips$15.00+
- SCRATCH SALAD
Our Garden Salad topped with grilled chicken breast and our house dressing$12.50
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Sow cooked tender chicken breast with our house seasoning and house sauce with lettuce, tomato, and pickle chips$12.00
- Pound o pork$10.00
Specials
- The Big House
1/4lb slow smoked pulled pork topped with vinegar slaw and fried onions$15.00+
- The Road House
1/4lb slow smoked brisket topped with our house smoked bacon, home made pickles and our house sauce$18.00+
- The Outhouse Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with our slow smoked pork, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and our 2 house made sauces$16.00+
Scratch House Kitchen and Catering Location and Hours
(317) 469-9483
Closed • Opens Friday at 5PM