Scratch House Kitchen and Catering
Classics
- Brisket Dog$9.00
- Pulled Pork
1/2 pound of our slow smoked juicy pork$12.00
- Wings
Our slow smoked juicy chicken wings$15.00+
- OUT OF STOCKRib tips
Slow smoked classic rib tipsOUT OF STOCK$12.00+
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Sow cooked tender chicken breast with our house seasoning and house sauce with lettuce, tomato, and pickle chips$12.00
- Hot dog$6.00
- Nachos$15.00
- Chick salad Sand$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKSmoked BrisketOUT OF STOCK$15.00+
Pound O’ meat
- Pulled Pork$10.00
- Rib Tip$15.00
- Chicken Wings$16.00
- Pulled Smoked Chicken$12.00
Pulled Smoked Chicken
Scratch House Kitchen and Catering Location and Hours
(317) 469-9483
Closed • Opens Friday at 5PM