Skip to Main content
Scratch House Kitchen and Catering
0
View Menu
Scratch House Kitchen and Catering
8831 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Pickup
Schedule your order
Rewards & Savings
Earn 1 point for every $1 spent.
Earn 25 bonus points just for signing up
Scratch House Kitchen and Catering Location and Hours
(317) 469-9483
8831 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 12PM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement
|
Cookie Settings