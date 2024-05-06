Scratch House Kitchen and Catering
Classics ( come w/ 2 sides)
- Brisket Dog$9.00
- Pulled Pork
1/2 pound of our slow smoked juicy pork$12.00
- Wings
Our slow smoked juicy chicken wings$15.00
- Rib tips
Slow smoked classic rib tips$15.00+
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Sow cooked tender chicken breast with our house seasoning and house sauce with lettuce, tomato, and pickle chips$12.00
- Pound o pork$10.00
- Hot dog$6.00
- Nachos$15.00
Sides
- Mac and Cheese$3.00+
- Coleslaw$3.00+
- Bake Beans$3.00+
- green bean$3.00+
- Drink$1.00
