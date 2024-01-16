About us
Craving smoky, flavorful barbecue made with fresh, high-quality ingredients? Look no further than Scratch House Kitchen. This takeout joint prioritizes quality, using locally sourced meats and seasonal produce to create mouthwatering dishes. From slow-smoked pulled pork to juicy brisket sandwiches, their menu offers a taste of authentic barbecue with a focus on freshness.
